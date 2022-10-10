This Is California's Most Notorious Serial Killer

By Logan DeLoye

October 10, 2022

Serial Killer
Photo: Getty Images

The arrival of October means that it is officially spooky season. As Halloween gets closer and closer, we begin to see popular horror films return to television and streaming activity rise for new serial killer documentaries. Each state has one serial killer that is known for the violent crimes that they committed.

According to a list compiled by Insider, the most notorious serial killer in all of California is Ed Kemper. Ed Kemper killed 10 young strangers in addition to his grandparents, and his own mother in the 1970's. Kemper was charged with multiple counts of murder, and currently resides in prison.

Here is what Insider had to say about the most notorious serial killer in California history:

"Ed Kemper is a particularly brutal serial killer who killed 10 young people, earning him the title "The Co-ed Killer." Before earning this moniker, he killed his grandparents at 15 and was in jail for two years. In the early '70s, Kemper started to pick up young hitchhikers who were Fresno State students. Eventually, he escalated to killing them and cutting their heads off. On some occasions, he would have sex with the corpses. Right before he was caught, he killed his mother by smashing her head with a hammer and decapitating her."
