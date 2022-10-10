Georgia Woman Disappears From Shopping Center

A Georgia woman was last seen walking out of a popular shopping center in Gwinnett County on Saturday when all of a sudden, she went missing. According to WSB-TV, Jae Soon Chun was walking out of The Assi Plaza Shopping Center in Suwanee off of Old Peachtree Road around 6:15 p.m, and that was the last place that anyone has seen her. Police noted that Chun suffers from dementia, and was seen leaving the shopping center in a green shirt with white pants. Officials also mentioned that Chun was wearing metal framed glasses at the time of her disappearance. The police report that was released following Chun's disappearance did not mention her height, or any other physical attributes.

No information was released regarding the approximate age of the missing woman in addition to quotes or possible clues from family members. WSB-TV mentioned that people with information on Chun's whereabouts should contact police at 770-513-5300 and 404-577-8477. Officials did not release any information encompassing wether or not they believe Chun to have been kidnapped, and there have been no possible suspects in question regarding the disappearance.

Chun has been missing for a total of two days as police continue to investigate the disappearance.