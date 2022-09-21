Body, ID Of Missing Georgia Man Washes Up On Remote South Carolina Island

Human remains were found washed up on an uninhabited island in South Carolina on Tuesday, and authorities believe the discovery to have closed a missing persons case. According to WSB-TV, a wallet containing the ID of 44-year-old Joseph White washed up along the shore of Jones Island in addition to the remains. Jones Island is located along the Savannah River near the border of South Carolina and Georgia.

White was reported missing by Tybee Island Police four months ago on May 5th. He worked as a crew member on a Tybee Island shrimping boat, and was not seen for several days before his family notified police of the strange disappearance. WSB-TV mentioned that after receiving news that White had gone missing, police searched his home to find most of his personal items inside of his house. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Tybee Island Police on Tuesday when the body, wallet, and ID were discovered.

The remains were taken to shore by boat and sent to the coroners office in hopes of identifying the body. Though the remains are suspected to be White, there has been no confirmation on the exact identification of the body as the investigation continues.