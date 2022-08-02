FedEx Box Containing Atlanta Murder Victim's Body Missing

31-year-old Jeffrey Merriweather was supposedly murdered in Atlanta in 2019. As part of the investigation to determine the cause of death, his remains were sent from the Fulton County Medical Examiner to St. Louis for testing. According to The National Desk, Merriweather's remains were shipped through FedEx and never arrived at the intended facility. In fact, it has been three years since the remains were shipped and they have yet to be found.

The National Desk mentioned that The National Funeral Directors Association finds this illegal. The only shipping company that is permitted to ship human remains in the United States is the United States Postal Service, and even they have to follow very specific instruction to deliver such packages.

After finding out about the incident, a FedEx spokesperson shared that human remains are entirely prohibited from being shipped through the company. Merriweather's family said that this incident is preventing them from receiving any closure regarding their loved ones death.

"It's a nightmare you can't wake up from," Jeffery's Mother, Kathleen Merriweather explained to The National Desk, "I just want—I need—closure. And I know his kids are resilient, but I think they probably need that also."

Jeffery's remains are still missing as officials continue to investigate.