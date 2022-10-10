Jessica Biel Honors Niece After 'Life-Saving' Surgery

By Sarah Tate

October 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Biel gave a special shout out to her niece after the young girl underwent a life-saving medical procedure.

The Candy actress took to Instagram on Sunday (October 9) to share photos of her and husband Justin Timberlake dressed to the nines to attend a gala at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles. While also sharing a photo of Timberlake posing alongside her brother, Justin Biel, she revealed that their family has a special connection to the hospital: Justin Biel's daughter, Zaya, had a "life saving" heart surgery at the hospital, per E! News.

"Last night all dressed up to support a cause close to our hearts," she captioned the photo set. "So special having my brother with us – his daughter had a life saving heart surgery at CHLA and we are so grateful and proud to be a part of this community. Should out to little Zamboni!"

Biel looked stunning in the photos, wearing a long black gown with silver-leaf trim, complete with tiered ruffles and several bows, while Timberlake looked dapper in black trousers, white button-down shirt with black buttons and a black bowtie.

The couple, who share two children, 7-year-old Silas and 2-year-old Phineas, will celebrate 10 years of marriage in October. Earlier this year, Biel shared the hilarious but "lovely" way Timberlake ultimately proposed.

