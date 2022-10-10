Latest On Baker Mayfield's Injury Status

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be out "at least a couple weeks" due to a high ankle sprain, a league source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (October 10).

Mayfield, who was acquired by the Panthers in an offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns, experienced the injury late in the first half of Sunday's (October 9) 37-15 to the San Francisco 49ers and played most of the second half, but was seen wearing a walking boot on his left foot while addressing reporters after the game.

"A little painful right now,'' Mayfield said via ESPN. "I'm not real sure exactly what it is. We'll examine that tomorrow and find out. So right now I'm managing the pain and learning to step in the boot.''

Backup PJ Walker is expected to start in Mayfield's absence against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday (October 16). Walker has a 2-0 record, having made starts for the Panthers in each of the past two seasons.

Mayfield, a former No. 1 overall pick, has thrown for 962 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in five games in 2022.

Mayfield's reported status comes after the Panthers announced the termination of head coach Matt Rhule in a news release shared on their official website Monday.

Rhule, 47, who was hired by the Panthers in 2020 after three seasons as head coach of the Baylor Bears, finishes his career in Carolina with an 11-27 record (.289 winning percentage), which includes a 1-4 start to the 2022 season.