Purse From the 1950s Found Inside Former Texas School Walls

Officials in one Texas city say a purse from the 1950s was found inside the walls of a former school building, reported UPI.

According to the Clear Creek Independent School District and The League City historical Society, the purse was found during a renovation on the building. The renovations were taking place at the League City Community Center, which used to be the League City School.

Officials have found the owner of the purse. League City Historical Society Vice President Richard Lewis said in a Facebook video, "The purse was full of what looked like a wallet and it turned out to be a diary. Picture it as today's Facebook: you're putting everything down, She wrote about her love life, who she broke up with."

The purse had the name "Beverly Williams along with several photos. According to officials, the family of Williams was contacted and they were able to speak with her daughter. Lewis said, "She was blown away by what we said to her."

Check out the video posted by Clear Creek ISD below: