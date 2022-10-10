Purse From the 1950s Found Inside Former Texas School Walls
By Ginny Reese
October 10, 2022
Officials in one Texas city say a purse from the 1950s was found inside the walls of a former school building, reported UPI.
According to the Clear Creek Independent School District and The League City historical Society, the purse was found during a renovation on the building. The renovations were taking place at the League City Community Center, which used to be the League City School.
Officials have found the owner of the purse. League City Historical Society Vice President Richard Lewis said in a Facebook video, "The purse was full of what looked like a wallet and it turned out to be a diary. Picture it as today's Facebook: you're putting everything down, She wrote about her love life, who she broke up with."
The purse had the name "Beverly Williams along with several photos. According to officials, the family of Williams was contacted and they were able to speak with her daughter. Lewis said, "She was blown away by what we said to her."
Check out the video posted by Clear Creek ISD below:
Purse Found from 1959 in League City School
Do you know Beverly? A purse was found inside the walls of the old League City School building while undergoing renovations to become the new City Of League City Government Community Center. Dating back to 1959, the name 'Beverly Williams' is listed on many of the items inside the wallet. Check out this video to hear more about some of the items and photos found inside the purse that has been missing for more than 62 years. If you know Beverly, or someone in the Williams family, please reach out to us! League City Historical SocietyPosted by Clear Creek ISD on Tuesday, October 4, 2022