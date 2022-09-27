Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023

By Ginny Reese

September 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When choosing the perfect high school, what do you look for? Some choose a school simply based on location, while others focus on statistics such as test scores or college acceptance rates.

Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023. To determine the list, the website used rankings based on a rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of education along with test scores, college data, and ratings collected from millions of Niche users.

According to the list, the best high school over all and the best private high school in Texas for 2023 is St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas. This school has a student-teacher ratio of 9:1 with a total of 863 students.

The best public high school in Texas is the School for the Talented & Gifted in the Dallas Independent School District. This school has a student-teacher ratio of 18:1 with a total of 464 students.

According to Niche, here are the top 10 best high schools in Texas for 2023:

  1. St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas
  2. School for the Talented & Gifted in Dallas
  3. The Awty International School in Houston
  4. Greenhill School in Addison
  5. Liberal Arts & Science Academy in Austin
  6. St. Stephen's Episcopal School in Austin
  7. The Hockaday School in Dallas
  8. The John Cooper School in The Woodlands
  9. School of Science & Engineering in Dallas
  10. The Village School in Houston

A full list of the best high schools in Texas for 2023 can be found on Niche's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.