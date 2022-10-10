Rick Ross Admits He's 'Frightened' By Almond Milk

"I'm still not up on the almond milk," Ross told Khaled. "Rozay still frightened."



"I'm frightened. I just got up on 2% milk a couple years ago," he said. "Now y'all trying to conspiracy."



Khaled defended his snack of choice and tried to convince Ross that it's the healthier option. Still, Ross appears to resist and continues to question almond milk's origins.



"And it's the question: is it from the almond of the walnut? Is they squeezing it out of the peanut?" Ross asked.



"I don't have that answer and I usually have every answer," Khaled replied.



