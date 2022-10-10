Rick Ross Admits He's 'Frightened' By Almond Milk
By Tony M. Centeno
It's rare when Rick Ross shares his fears with the world. During a candid conversation about food, Rozay admits there's one item that has him shook: almond milk.
The WingStop franchise owner recently had a candid conversation with DJ Khaled during an episode of GQ Hype Debate. While they debated about the best snack of all time, Ross asserted his Rap Snacks flavor "Rozay Cheddar" is top-tier while Khaled said that Cinnamon Toast Crunch and almond milk is his favorite. That's when the bawse began to question Khaled's use of almond milk and eventually admitted the plant-based drink "frightens" him.
"I'm still not up on the almond milk," Ross told Khaled. "Rozay still frightened."
"I'm frightened. I just got up on 2% milk a couple years ago," he said. "Now y'all trying to conspiracy."
Khaled defended his snack of choice and tried to convince Ross that it's the healthier option. Still, Ross appears to resist and continues to question almond milk's origins.
"And it's the question: is it from the almond of the walnut? Is they squeezing it out of the peanut?" Ross asked.
"I don't have that answer and I usually have every answer," Khaled replied.
Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about Rick Ross' fear of almond milk above.