Rick Ross Admits He's 'Frightened' By Almond Milk

By Tony M. Centeno

October 10, 2022

Rick Ross
Photo: Getty Images

It's rare when Rick Ross shares his fears with the world. During a candid conversation about food, Rozay admits there's one item that has him shook: almond milk.

The WingStop franchise owner recently had a candid conversation with DJ Khaled during an episode of GQ Hype Debate. While they debated about the best snack of all time, Ross asserted his Rap Snacks flavor "Rozay Cheddar" is top-tier while Khaled said that Cinnamon Toast Crunch and almond milk is his favorite. That's when the bawse began to question Khaled's use of almond milk and eventually admitted the plant-based drink "frightens" him.

"I'm still not up on the almond milk," Ross told Khaled. "Rozay still frightened."

"I'm frightened. I just got up on 2% milk a couple years ago," he said. "Now y'all trying to conspiracy."

Khaled defended his snack of choice and tried to convince Ross that it's the healthier option. Still, Ross appears to resist and continues to question almond milk's origins.

"And it's the question: is it from the almond of the walnut? Is they squeezing it out of the peanut?" Ross asked.

"I don't have that answer and I usually have every answer," Khaled replied.

Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about Rick Ross' fear of almond milk above.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.