Tennessee Safety Jaylen McCollough Arrested

No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested early Sunday (October 9) morning, hours after the team's victory at LSU on Saturday (October 8).

McCollough, 21, a defensive captain and four-year starter, was charged with aggravated assault following an incident at a Knoxville apartment complex, according to a Knox County Sheriff's Office arrest warrant obtained by ESPN.

Officers responded to a report of a man who had been assaulted during an incident at the apartment complex.

The man told police he'd been drinking with friends and accidentally went to the wrong apartment after retrieving items from his car.

The man told police he knocked several times before opening an unlocked door and realizing he was in the wrong apartment. The man said he "apologized again and told the male, 'He didn't have to be a [expletive] about it,'" according to the arrest report.

The man said he heard footsteps behind him as he was walking away, "turned around at the top of the stairs approximately 30 feet from the door and was punched in the face" before falling backwards down the stairs and losing consciousness.

The man said he was assisted by a different man and woman when he regained consciousness. Responding officers found the man with blood and swelling on his mouth, as well as multiple missing and broken teeth, according to the report.

Police located the woman who helped the victim in a car in the parking lot, who identified herself as McCollough's girlfriend. The woman called McCollough back to the scene and the 21-year-old had bandages with blood soaking through upon arrival.

McCollough didn't answer officers' questions and was arrested before being released from Knox County Jail Monday (October 10) morning.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel told reporters Monday that the team "just learned" of McCollough's arrest "really late" on Sunday and was "gathering more information and will have more for you" regarding McCollough's status for the Vols' game against No. 3 Alabama on Saturday (October 16) at Neyland Stadium.

McCollough has recored 23 tackles and one tackle for loss during undefeated Tennessee's first five games in 2022.

McCollough is the third Tennessee player arrested in the past two months, following offensive lineman Savion Herring, who was charged with domestic assault in September, and linebacker William Mohan, who was charged with felony aggravated domestic assault in August, which resulted in both players being dismissed from the team.