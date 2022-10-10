Texas Is One Of America's Most Dangerous States

By Ginny Reese

October 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Safety is always a concern when people are choosing a place to live. Turns out, Texas is actually one of the most dangerous states.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the nation's most dangerous states. The website states, "Using violent crime data from the FBI’s 2021 UCR, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 15 most dangerous states in America. In each of the states on this list, the violent crime rate exceeds the national rate. We also considered the homicide rate – a component of the overall violent crime rate – in each of these states."

According to the list, Texas is the 11th most dangerous state in America. The state had 391.1 violent crimes per 100,000 people in 2021, and there were 115,474 total violent crimes that year. The state's poverty rate is 14.2 percent.

Here are the top 15 most violent states in America, according to 24/7 Wall Street:

  1. Louisiana
  2. Arkansas
  3. Alabama
  4. Tennessee
  5. Alaska
  6. Missouri
  7. Michigan
  8. Colorado
  9. South Carolina
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Texas
  12. Montana
  13. Nevada
  14. South Dakota
  15. Kansas

See what makes these states the most dangerous on 24/7 Wall Street's website.

