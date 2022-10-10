Texas Pharmacy Posts Hilarious Response To Teen Stealing Spicy Gummy Bear

One Texas pharmacy turned to Facebook to deliver a message to a teen who allegedly stole a "World's Hottest Gummy Bear" from the store. Sunflower Rx in Odessa posted about the incident, hoping the teen had learned his lesson.

Your Basin reported that the boy and a friend walked around the store for a bit before leaving. He then ran back inside, grabbed a tea out of the cooler, and threw himself onto the floor.

"We just weren’t sure what exactly happened or what to do when you ran back in the store sweating, grabbed a Love is Love Peach Peace Tea out of the Coke fridge, and threw yourself in the floor, prone. I asked if you needed an ambulance, and you rolled over and lifted your shirt and told me your stomach hurt," the post read.

After finally getting up, the boy ran outside where he "heaved repeatedly all over the sidewalk."

Employees noticed that one of the "World's Hottest Gummy Bears" that had just been set out the day before was missing. "We just put most of our inventory out yesterday and this morning. And I remember thinking these bears might be a problem. Anyway, there were 5, and now there are 4. Also we have cameras covering the entire store," the post stated.

It ended with, "Aaannnyway. I hope you’re feeling better, but not so much better that you didn’t learn something."

Check out the pharmacy's hilarious post below: