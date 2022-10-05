Coyote Discovered Behind Toilet In California Middle School Bathroom

A coyote was found cowering behind the toilet inside of a bathroom stall at Jurupa Unifield's Mission Middle School in Riverside on Tuesday morning around 9:00 a.m. According to KSAT12, the animal made its way into the school after wandering curiously along the campus. This is not the first time that this particular coyote has been spotted near campus, but it is the first time that it entered the school.

According to the Riverside Department of Animal Services, school staff spoke with local officer Will Luna in regards to the familiarity of the animal. They mentioned that they even named the coyote "Wile E." The Riverside Department of Animal Services spoke on the safety of the animal and the children who were attending classes when the incident occurred.

“We are pleased that this incident was smooth and all the children were OK and we were able to get the coyote back to its more natural habitat,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis explained. “There are dedicated wildlife corridors and other open spaces, such as green belts, and these are areas where animals live. Due to population adjacent to these natural, open spaces, we are going to have encounters.”