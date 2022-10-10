This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home.

The country is so obsessed with the gooey goodness that there is a whole day dedicated to the dish. October 11th is National Sausage Pizza Day.

Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in each state. The website states, "By listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."

According to the list, the best pizza place in Arizona is Federal Pizza in Phoenix. The website explains:

"Federal Pizza is a drive-thru pizza place that serves sophisticated slices of goodness. With options like the Casanova that includes prosciutto, ricotta, and dates, or the Manifesto with sausage, mushrooms, fennel, and goat cheese, you're sure to find something that catches your eye and pleases all of your senses.

When you get to the drive-thru window of this Phoenix, Arizona, eatery, you'll also be given a recommendation for a beer or wine that perfectly complements your pizza selection."

Mashed has a full list of the best pizza place in each state.