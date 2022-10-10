This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina

Pizza is always a crowd pleaser. It's usually the best solution for any group arguing about what to eat, but a new question soon arises — which pizza place is the best? Using reviews, recommendations and award wins, Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza place in each state. According to the site:

"While each eatery is a little bit different in terms of technique and pizza toppings offered, they each have one thing in common: They will leave your pizza-craving taste buds in a state of bliss."

So which pizza place was named the best in South Carolina?

Pizza Kovachi

Located in Lexington, Pizza Kovachi was chosen as the best place in the state to get a slice. This popular eatery serves up some of the best food around, from specialties like the Greek-inspired Tzatziki Special and veggie lover's Vegitali to a a create-your-own pie that you can customize with all your favorite toppings.

Pizza Kovachi is located at 905 North Lake Drive in Lexington.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Even if you're a certified pizza connoisseur, you will love the pies at Pizza Kovachi. Situated in Lexington, South Carolina, it has a long list of specialty pizzas that you should work through over time. The Italia pizza features salami, pepperoni, ham, and sausage and is quite popular. The Pepperoni Lover pizza has three kinds of pepperoni on it, and each one has a unique taste. The Bobby Q pizza is a high-rated option with barbecue sauce, bacon, chicken, and onions."

Check out Mashed's full list to see the best pizza place in each state.