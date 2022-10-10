This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home.

The country is so obsessed with the gooey goodness that there is a whole day dedicated to the dish. October 11th is National Sausage Pizza Day.

Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in each state. The website states, "By listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."

According to the list, the best pizza place in Texas is Home Slice Pizza in Austin. The website explains:

"Take your homeslice and head to one of the three locations of Home Slice Pizza. At this hip Austin eatery, you will not just be eating the best pizza in Texas, you will be eating some of the best pizza in the country. Home Slice Pizza calls itself an Austin landmark — and it's not exaggerating. It's New York-style pizza gets magnificent reviews. Specifically, the epic Pepperoni & Mushroom pizza gets a ton of attention, and it's worth every penny."

Mashed has a full list of the best pizza place in each state.