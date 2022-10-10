This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Illinois

Sometimes all it takes is a slice of cheesecake or two, or three, to fix your problems. All joking aside, cheesecake is a popular desert that is enjoyed by many at eating establishments across the country. This dish is often served plain or topped with fresh fruit compote, chocolate drizzle, sugar, and more! While most cheesecakes are made with similar ingredients, New York style cheesecake is specifically known for adding additional cream cheese into the mix. Regardless of how you prefer to order your cheesecake, there is one restaurant in Illinois that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best cheesecake in all of Illinois can be found at Schweet Cheesecake in Chicago. Lovefood recommended trying the Viola cheesecake.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best cheesecake in the entire state:

"One of the favourites at Chicago-based cheesecake shop Schweet Cheesecake is the Viola, with a Graham cracker crust, soft and creamy vanilla filling and topping of whipped cream and berries (usually blueberries or strawberries). This classic is delicious, fresh and worth making a journey for. People also praise the customer service and the clear passion that goes into crafting the cheesecakes here."