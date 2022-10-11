2 Colorado Cities Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.

Americans have to take many things into account before deciding on their next home, from affordability and attractions to commutes and schools.

To help ease that search, Money Magazine published its list of the top 50 places to live in the country for 2022-2023. The website states, "In our annual ranking of the top places to live, we look at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie."

Two Colorado cities made it on the list: Denver and Lafayette!

The state's capital was the highest-ranking among the two, coming in the No. 28 spot. Money praised Denver for its mix of urban and outdoors: "With over 700,000 residents, the Mile High City is as bustling as they come. There are countless pro sports teams, plenty of arts and culture, and a constant line-up of events, concerts, and performances.

Lafeyette was close behind, ranking at No. 32. Located in Boulder County, this city is full of trails, parks, cultural touchstones, and other amazing activities.

Here are the Top 10 best places to live in the country:

Atlanta, Georgia Tempe, Arizona Kirkland, Washington Raleigh, North Carolina Rogers Park (Chicago), Illinois Columbia, Maryland Somerville, Massachusetts Ann Arbor, Michigan Tampa, Florida Jersey City, New Jersey

Check out Money's full list on its website.