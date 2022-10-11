3 Arizona Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America

Breweries are a great way for friends to get together, relax, and enjoy a beer. There are currently more than 8,000 breweries in the United States serving up tons of different craft beers. Three local spots right here in the state were recognized as being some of America's best breweries, the Phoenix New Times reported.

The Great American Beer Festival is a multi-day event in Colorado. The fest crowned its winners for 2022. Thousands of breweries across the country entered their brews in different categories, and three breweries from Arizona ended up winning medals.

Oro Brewing Co. won a gold medal in the coffee beer category for its Cafe Oro brew. The brewery is located at 210 West Main Street in Mesa.

Wren House Brewing Co. won gold for a seasonal beer. The brewery's Festbier won in the Dortmunder or German-style Oktoberfest category. The brewery is located at 2125 North 24th Street in Phoenix.

Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. won a bronze medal for its Taildragger Clan-Destine in the Scottish-Style Ale category. The brewery can be found at 15651 West Roosevelt Street in Goodyear.

Learn more about the brews that won medals for these local spots on Phoenix New Times' website.