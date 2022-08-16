A Spirit Airlines employee has been suspended following an altercation with a female passenger at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport last week. The video of the fight has since gone viral and has received over 11 million views.

The video, captured by another airport passenger, shows a female passenger and the male employee screaming loudly at each other. The woman is heard yelling obscenities at the man before apparently slapping him. The employee, being restrained by bystanders, chased after her and hit her in the back before they both fall over. More bystanders, including two more airport employees, then get involved in an attempt to stop the fight. The airport employee then knocks over several crowd control barriers and is heard yelling, "Everybody! Back off of me!"

More bystanders interject, telling the man, "You're not gonna fight that woman bro." "I'll fight whoever," the man replied.

Spirit Airlines responded to the viral video on Twitter and said, "We are aware of this altercation. Our vendor at DFW has suspended the agent. Spirit Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind, and we are working with local law enforcement to investigate this matter."

It's unclear how long the employee will be suspended for.

The female passenger became angry during the boarding process, according to KOMO, citing a DFW Airport police incident report. She got off the plane, saying there wasn't an open seat for her. The man in the video reportedly told airport police to tell the woman to get back in line, but the woman cut in front of other passengers and "became uncooperative." When officials tried to take her boarding pass, the situation escalated.

Warning: The video below contains explicit language.