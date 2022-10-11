Can You Guess South Carolina's Most Popular Halloween Candy?

It's that time of year again! When the weather cools down and a chill lingers in the air as Halloween lovers put the final touches on their costumes and stock up on all of the best candy.

CandyStore.com analyzed data from 15 years of its nationwide sales to see which candies are the most popular Halloween treats in each state, and with the National Retail Federation expecting spending to reach $3.1 Billion in 2022, there's a lot to choose from.

Coming as no surprise, many of the most popular candies are chocolate-based, such as Reese's Cups and Snickers, but there are still plenty of people who enjoy a fruitier or sour twist to their go-to treat, like Starburst and Sour Patch Kids.

So what is South Carolina's favorite Halloween candy?

Butterfinger

According to the report, South Carolina's top candy for Halloween is the chocolate-covered, crunchy peanut butter cored classic Butterfinger. South Carolinians also enjoy Skittles and Candy Corn, which come in second and third place, respectively

South Carolina isn't the only state that craves Butterfingers for Halloween more than any other candy. The popular morsel is also the top choice for Arizona and Wisconsin.

Check out the full report to see a breakdown of each state's favorite Halloween candy.