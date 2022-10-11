Florida Man Charges At 9-Year-Old During Youth Football Practice: Cops

A Florida father was arrested recently for allegedly attacking a young boy during a little league football practice.

Escambia County deputies took 41-year-old David Taylor into custody last week for the September 20 incident, according to an arrest report obtained by WEAR-TV.

Authorities spotted Taylor arguing with coaching staff during football practice at Longleaf Elementary School in Pensacola. The dispute kicked off after Taylor watched a 9-year-old player take down his son during a one-on-one tackling scrimmage, coaches reportedly told cops.

That's when the father allegedly took his kid's helmet, put it on his head, and then got into a "football kneeling stance" in front of the 9-year-old child. Taylor then charged head-first into the victim's chest, grabbed him by the arms, and pushed him several feet, according to the report. The coaches got into another argument with Taylor after the sudden attack.

The sheriff's office obtained a warrant for Taylor's arrest after speaking with witnesses. He was booked into Escambia County Jail on Thursday (October 6) and released the same day on a $30,000 bond.

There have been other instances of Florida parents doing questionable or illegal acts for the sake of their children. One Florida mother was arrested for threatening to bomb a school over her son's lunch meal.