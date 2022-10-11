Georgia Woman's TikTok Goes Viral After Illegally Parked Vehicle Blocks Van

A Georgia woman recorded a TikTok video in a parking lot at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a long flight on Friday evening to showcase a frustrating situation caused by an illegally parked driver. According to WSB-TV, disabled Cobb County resident Yvette Pegues could not open the handicap-assessable door to her van because the car that parked beside her at the airport was not parked in a legal spot. It was dark outside at the time of the incident, and there was no one around to help her.

"Just got in from a really long flight and I can't wait to get home, but I can't even get out of the parking lot because my van has been blocked by someone who is illegally parked," Pegues narrated in the TikTok video. "The police department won't do anything, the parking managers won't do anything. I am out here alone in the dark and can't get home."