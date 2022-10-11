Georgia Woman's TikTok Goes Viral After Illegally Parked Vehicle Blocks Van

By Logan DeLoye

October 11, 2022

Hitting A Parked Car
Photo: Getty Images

A Georgia woman recorded a TikTok video in a parking lot at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a long flight on Friday evening to showcase a frustrating situation caused by an illegally parked driver. According to WSB-TV, disabled Cobb County resident Yvette Pegues could not open the handicap-assessable door to her van because the car that parked beside her at the airport was not parked in a legal spot. It was dark outside at the time of the incident, and there was no one around to help her.

"Just got in from a really long flight and I can't wait to get home, but I can't even get out of the parking lot because my van has been blocked by someone who is illegally parked," Pegues narrated in the TikTok video. "The police department won't do anything, the parking managers won't do anything. I am out here alone in the dark and can't get home."

@yvettepegues

♿️ The “special lift area” or diagonal lines around #ADA or #handicapparking allows space for passengers to use a ramp, lift or other equipment to operate the vehicle. When it’s blocked, we can’t go home‼️

♬ original sound - Yvette Pegues

The TikTok video shows the illegally parked car in close proximity to Pegues van. The car is directly blocking the handicap door of the van with a sticker that lets drivers know that extra space is needed for the ramp. WSB-TV mentioned that after hours of stress, Pegues' husband came to pick her up. The illegally parked car was towed the following day.

