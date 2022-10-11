Orlando Bloom Went Through A 'Dark Time' After Near-Death Experience

Orlando Bloom is reflecting on the "painful journey" he went through following a near-death experience when he was younger.

Bloom, a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador, partnered with the organization on World Mental Health Day on Monday (October 10) to speak about how a nasty fall when he was a teen led to a "dark time" in his life. When he was just 19 years old, he fell several floors from a window while climbing up a rooftop terrace with friends, causing him to fracture his vertebrae, per E! News.

In a video shared to Instagram, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor opened up about how the accident impacted his mental health.

"I was very fortunate to survive the fall because my spinal cord was still intact," he said. "And when I was in the hospital, I was told for the first four days that I may never walk again. That was really the beginning of what was a long and painful journey for me into recognizing and understanding some of the patterns that had been in my life that led to me having numerous accidents."