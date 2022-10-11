Police Report Filed Against Davante Adams

A police report has been filed by the photographer who was shoved by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams after his team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, according to a Kansas City Police Department report obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (October 11).

The police report states that the photographer "was pushed to the ground causing injury" and "made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police."

Police said "the injuries are preliminary thought to be non-life threatening" and the incident is under investigation by the Kansas City Police Assault Unit, who will then work with the "city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges."