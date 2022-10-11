‘Prepare For The Scare’: Texas Car Wash Giving Visitors A Fright

A car wash in Texas is bringing all the haunted house vibes this October. My San Antonio reported that visitors can experience the "Tunnel of Terror" this month at different locations across Texas during spooky season.

Tommy's Express is bringing the "Tunnel of Terror" to spots all across the nation, and 10 of those locations are right here in the state. According to its website, the car wash promises to "scare the socks off your entire vehicle." The website states:

"This October, head to your closest Tommy’s Express for a haunted car wash that will scare the socks off your entire vehicle. It started as fun for one, and Tunnel of Terror is now an annual event for many Tommy’s Express locations. Prepare for the scare in a tunnel unlike no other!"