‘Prepare For The Scare’: Texas Car Wash Giving Visitors A Fright
By Ginny Reese
October 11, 2022
A car wash in Texas is bringing all the haunted house vibes this October. My San Antonio reported that visitors can experience the "Tunnel of Terror" this month at different locations across Texas during spooky season.
Tommy's Express is bringing the "Tunnel of Terror" to spots all across the nation, and 10 of those locations are right here in the state. According to its website, the car wash promises to "scare the socks off your entire vehicle." The website states:
"This October, head to your closest Tommy’s Express for a haunted car wash that will scare the socks off your entire vehicle. It started as fun for one, and Tunnel of Terror is now an annual event for many Tommy’s Express locations. Prepare for the scare in a tunnel unlike no other!"
The spooky car wash has several locations across Texas:
- Amarillo: 6010 Lowes Lane on October 28-31 from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Burleson: 271 Wilshire Blvd on October 21,22,28, & 29 from 7 pm to 11 pm
- Denton: 2901 S Mayhill Rd on October 21,22,28, & 29 from 7 pm to 11 pm
- El Paso: 9990 Kenworthy St on October 28 & 29 from 7 pm to 10 pm
- El Paso: 11330 Montwood Dr on October 28 & 29 from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Euless: 250 E Euless Blvd on October 21,22,28, & 29 from 7 pm to 11 pm
- Humble: 12303 Will Clayton Pkwy on October 29 & 31 from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Leander: 14001 Ronald Reagan Blvd on October 28 & 29 from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Odessa: 3525 Faudree Rd on October 28 & 29 from 6 pm to 9 pm
- San Antonio: 23202 N US HW 281 on October 28-31 from 6 pm to 10 pm
Learn more about the spooky car wash on the Tommy's Express website.