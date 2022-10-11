Several Texas Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America

By Ginny Reese

October 11, 2022

Breweries are a great way for friends to get together, relax, and enjoy a beer. There are currently more than 8,000 breweries in the United States serving up tons of different craft beers. Some local spots right here in the state were recognized as being some of America's best breweries, KVUE reported.

The Great American Beer Festival is a multi-day event in Colorado. The fest crowned its winners for 2022. Thousands of breweries across the country entered their brews in different categories, and several breweries from Texas ended up winning medals.

Nearly a half dozen Austin breweries were recognized among the best, receiving top scores in several categories. Multiple breweries across the state even won gold medals.

Here are all the gold medal winners from Texas:

You can check out the full list of Texas brewery winners on The Great American Beer Festival's website.

