Texas May Soon Feel Like A Desert With Heat Index Well Above 120 Degrees

By Ginny Reese

October 11, 2022

A recent report published by the First Street Foundation found that Texas could soon feel like a desert with temperatures well above 120 degrees.

The Texas Tribune reported that residents could soon be seeing more days with temperatures consistently above 100 degrees.

Residents living along the eastern and southern borders will likely see the most drastic temperature increases. The most dire prediction from the study says that the heat index will reach 125 degrees at least once per year within the next 30 years in most Texas counties.

So what is contributing to the temperature increases?

According to the study, the lack of elevation is a major factor. Most of the state is at or near sea level which lends itself to a higher likelihood of extreme temperatures. In addition, the state is missing out on the cooling effect of a large body of water since major climate patterns move from west to east.

Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal said, "If it's gonna rise by that much, I don't think we're prepared. I don't think the whole country is prepared."

