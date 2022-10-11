Texas Singer 'Should Be In The Finale' After 'Magical' 'The Voice' Audition

By Dani Medina

October 11, 2022

Photo: NBC

A Texas native has earned her big break after getting a standing ovation from all four coaches after her Blind Audition on The Voice this week.

Kim Cruse of Woodville turned all four coaches' chairs after a soulful rendition of Daniel Caesar's "Best Part" on Monday (October 10) night. John Legend was the first coach to turn his chair, followed by Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and then Blake Shelton.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer was the first to show praise for Cruse. "That was amazing. That was so unbelievably pretty. I don’t even know how to talk after that," she said. Legend also expressed his excitement for Cruse's talent. "What a magical, beautiful gift you have. Everything that was coming from you just felt natural, nothing was forced. You should be on the finale of the show, you’re just so good," he said. Cabello complimented Kim's tone while Shelton urged her to pick him as her coach to "win this freaking show."

Cruse ultimately went on to pick Legend as her coach.

You can watch Kim Cruse's The Voice Blind Audition below:

Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. CT on NBC and keep an eye out for a couple of Texas natives, Kevin Hawkins and Grace Bello.

