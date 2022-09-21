Texas Teacher Stuns 'The Voice' Judges With 'Grammy'-Worthy Audition: WATCH

Dreams came true this week for a Texas teacher during his blind audition for The Voice.

Kevin Hawkins might be a middle school piano teacher from Lancaster, but on Tuesday (September 20), he gave "a Grammy performance." All four judges turned their chairs — Gwen Stefani was first, only 10 seconds in. John Legend came shortly after, but Gwen immediately used her block to bar him from being Hawkins' coach. Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton then smashed their buttons to turn their chairs around and see who was singing Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely."

"Your voice, it sounds like a record. It sounds like a Grammy performance. Such amazing tone. I can tell that this is your absolute dream moment, and I’m so happy for you and you’re gonna shine on the stage. You’re incredible," Stefani said. He also received praise from Cabello, who said, "That vocal performance was flawless. Your riffs, your tone. I can tell that you have that performer and entertainer in you too, and I feel like you’re already somebody who has an idea of what they want to be."

Although Shelton was the last to turn his chair, he hilariously assured Hawkins he was "the next closest thing to John Legend on this particular season." He won the battle and earned the title of Hawkins' coach for the season!

According to Hawkins' biography on his website, the University of North Texas alumnus is influenced by Prince, Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder and The Voice coach himself John Legend. "After he graduated, he became the music director at his dad’s church. While there he’s sung background for artists such as KeKe Wyatt and Mario and has opened for Dallas legend Erykah Badu. Kevin has also been featured in Klyde Warren Park’s summer artists series and headlined the 44th Harambee Festival in Dallas," his bio reads. Hawkins is expected to release his first single from his debut recording project on October 7.

Watch Kevin Hawkins' The Voice audition below: