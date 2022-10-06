Texas Native Stuns 'The Voice' Judges With 'Beautiful' Justin Bieber Cover

Texas, represent!

A Cibolo native made her mark during her Blind Audition on Tuesday (October 4) night's episode of The Voice with a cover of "Ghost" by Justin Bieber. Grace Bello was able to get all four judges to turn their chairs during her performance. John Legend was first, followed by Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello, MySanAntonio reports.

Legend had tons of praise for the 21-year-old singer. "It was amazing because so many times we'll get singers with these big, huge voices on the show and they do really well. But, we've also had those singers who were way more subtle. I actually won with a singer like that in my first season here. Her name was Maelyn. I heard that in you as well. You just have so much control, and your tone is so beautiful," he said. Stefani was trying to convince Bello to join her team by saying "There really isn't anyone on my team who can do runs the way that you do. There's really nobody like you on my team."

All bets were off when Cabello and Bello began to connect — they're both Cuban and they both love pop music. It worked out in the end as Bello joined the first-year coach's team.

You can watch Grace Bello's Blind Audition below: