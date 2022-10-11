This California City Spends The Most On Bills Each Month

Golden State residents are paying close attention to monthly payments amid rising prices. As is true for the entire United States, it simply costs more to live in some regions than it does others.

According to a study conducted by Doxo, the average American spends $24,032 annually and $2,003 on bills each month. There are a handful of cities across the nation that exceed this average with a few of them being in California. Of the 50 largest U.S cities on the list, San Jose residents spend the most on bills per household at $3,248 per month.

Here is what Doxo had to say about paying bills in San Jose:

"doxo’s report reveals the most and least expensive largest U.S. cities for Americans to live based on household bill payments. For example, residents of San Jose, California, pay the highest monthly bills out of these 50 cities, paying an average of $3,248 in monthly expenses. This is 62.2% higher than the national average of $2,003."

Also on the list of large cities with the highest monthly bill expenses is San Francisco in fourth, San Diego in fifth, and Los Angeles in seventh. Doxo detailed Detroit to be the largest city with the lowest monthly expenses with residents paying an average of $1,634 per month, or 18% less than the national average.

The website also breaks down specific monthly expenses to show that California's mortgage, rent, car loan, utilities, life insurance, cable, and security expenses all exceed the national monthly average.