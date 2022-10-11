T.I. Blasts YouTuber For Threatening His Son King During Viral Argument

“Whatever man can fix his muthaf**king face to talk s**t about a muthaf**king kid, bruh?" Tip said on Instagram Live. "You’s a hoe-ass n***a. Come deal with the daddy. ‘Cause when the daddy get to getting on yo ass, you ain’t gonna do nothing but hit 9-1 and wait on the 1 to follow behind. N***a, if you don’t want no problem, what you keep on kicking up dust for?”



Tip's response came after King went on Instagram Live himself and called White a "b***h boy." After White got the Harris men's attention, White responded by tagging the Atlanta Police Department in his posts and blatantly admitting he wants to put Tip's son in jail.



Listen to what White said by pressing play above.