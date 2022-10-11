T.I. Blasts YouTuber For Threatening His Son King During Viral Argument
By Tony M. Centeno
October 11, 2022
T.I. has come to King Harris' defense after a YouTuber trolled the rapper's son and threatened to call the police on the 18-year-old.
On Tuesday, October 11, The Breakfast Club reacted to Tip's response to online provocateur Charleston White after the 52-year-old criticized King Harris over his arrest last month. White, a reformed gang member who spent most of his youth in prison, claimed Harris and Boosie Badazz's son Tootie Raww are destined to end up in jail and can't fight due to their "sheltered lives." After calling his son a "yellow-haired freak," Tip didn't take long to respond.
“Whatever man can fix his muthaf**king face to talk s**t about a muthaf**king kid, bruh?" Tip said on Instagram Live. "You’s a hoe-ass n***a. Come deal with the daddy. ‘Cause when the daddy get to getting on yo ass, you ain’t gonna do nothing but hit 9-1 and wait on the 1 to follow behind. N***a, if you don’t want no problem, what you keep on kicking up dust for?”
Tip's response came after King went on Instagram Live himself and called White a "b***h boy." After White got the Harris men's attention, White responded by tagging the Atlanta Police Department in his posts and blatantly admitting he wants to put Tip's son in jail.
