Toyota Says Nearly 300,000 Customers Face Possible Data Leak

Toyota announced nearly 300,000 T-Connect service customers could be affected by a possible data leak in an email to FOX TV stations on Monday (October 10), FOX 13 Seattle reports.

A spokesperson for Toyota Motor Corp. said approximately 296,019 emails and customer management numbers "may have been compromised."

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and concern this may have caused our customers," a Toyota spokesperson said via FOX 13 Seattle. "We will continue to work with our contractors to ensure thorough management of the handling of personal information to provide services that our customers can rely on."

T-connect customers potentially impacted by the data leak include anyone who has signed up for the service with their email address since July 2017.

The company said a contractor that developed the website accidentally uploaded public information between December 2017 and September 2022.

Toyota said it couldn't confirm not deny whether any customer information was misused, but vowed to monitor any phishing scams, spoofing or unsolicited emails in relation to the data leak in a statement shared on its official website.

The company said it planned to notify all customers possibly impacted by the data leak beginning Monday, as well as launching an online form for customers to check to see if their email address was included in the leak.