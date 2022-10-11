Toyota Says Nearly 300,000 Customers Face Possible Data Leak

By Jason Hall

October 11, 2022

In this photo illustration, a Toyota car brand logo is
Photo: Getty Images

Toyota announced nearly 300,000 T-Connect service customers could be affected by a possible data leak in an email to FOX TV stations on Monday (October 10), FOX 13 Seattle reports.

A spokesperson for Toyota Motor Corp. said approximately 296,019 emails and customer management numbers "may have been compromised."

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and concern this may have caused our customers," a Toyota spokesperson said via FOX 13 Seattle. "We will continue to work with our contractors to ensure thorough management of the handling of personal information to provide services that our customers can rely on."

T-connect customers potentially impacted by the data leak include anyone who has signed up for the service with their email address since July 2017.

The company said a contractor that developed the website accidentally uploaded public information between December 2017 and September 2022.

Toyota said it couldn't confirm not deny whether any customer information was misused, but vowed to monitor any phishing scams, spoofing or unsolicited emails in relation to the data leak in a statement shared on its official website.

The company said it planned to notify all customers possibly impacted by the data leak beginning Monday, as well as launching an online form for customers to check to see if their email address was included in the leak.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.