Whataburger Added 2 New Adorable Charms To Its Store & We're Freaking Out

The holidays are fast approaching. What better way to show how much you love someone than with an adorable little gift from Whataburger?

The burger chain's collaboration with James Avery has two new products in store: Whataburger Fancy and Spicy Ketchup sauce packet charms, according to MySanAntonio. These two yummy charms complement the rest of the collection, which includes fries, a drink cup and a Whataburger logo inside the shape of Texas, which was the first collaboration.

Whataburger announced the new charms on social media earlier this week, leaving some fans in the comments battling between Team Spicy or Team Fancy, while others just gushed over the shiny new products.

"Nothing would say 'TEXAAAASSS!!!' more than a James Avery charm bracelet reppin a Whataburger charm. I need to have this. 🎶 I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing! 🎶," one user said.

"That is like asking me to pick my favorite kid! They each have such a special place at my table.😍," said another.