Whataburger Just Added 2 New Items To Its Menu & Everyone Is Freaking Out
By Dani Medina
October 4, 2022
Whataburger is shaking up its menu this fall — literally.
The Texas-based burger chain announced this week it would be adding a new milkshake flavor and new breakfast offering to its menu for a limited time, according to a press release. Let's see what's on the menu, shall we?
Introducing the Whataburger Breakfast Bowl, a biscuit, gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage in a perfectly-sized bowl. "The Whataburger Breakfast Bowl is a savory and satisfying serving that delivers the quality and freshness guests have come to expect from us. For those truly on the go, Whataburger’s convenient app includes order-ahead options, so this convenient bowl is ready to roll when you are," Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rich Scheffler said in a press release. The Breakfast Bowl is only available from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. for a limited time.
Also new on the menu is the White Chocolate Raspberry Shake. This creamy treat is made with a vanilla shake base plus a combination of white chocolate and raspberry flavors. It's the "perfect balance of sweet white chocolate and tart raspberry," Scheffler said.
News of these two new menu items has Whataburger lovers falling in love even more with the burger chain.
"I WENT TO WHATABURGER AND ORDERED AND SAW THEY HAD A BREAKFAST BOWL LAST MINUTE AND THE NOISE THAT LEFT ME SCARED MY DAD AND IM@PRETTT SURE THE WORKER HEARD IT AND NOW IM@EMBARRASSED," one user said on Twitter.
A user who tried the new breakfast offering said it's "Soo Mf Good Yall."
Another user added a sense of urgency to trying the new bowl. "saw that breakfast bowl on my tl & got out of bed so mf fast. ily @Whataburger," they said.
The same energy was had for the White Chocolate Raspberry Shake.
One user said it goes "dummy crazy" while another said it was "amazingly delicious."
