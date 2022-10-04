Whataburger Just Added 2 New Items To Its Menu & Everyone Is Freaking Out

Whataburger is shaking up its menu this fall — literally.

The Texas-based burger chain announced this week it would be adding a new milkshake flavor and new breakfast offering to its menu for a limited time, according to a press release. Let's see what's on the menu, shall we?

Introducing the Whataburger Breakfast Bowl, a biscuit, gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage in a perfectly-sized bowl. "The Whataburger Breakfast Bowl is a savory and satisfying serving that delivers the quality and freshness guests have come to expect from us. For those truly on the go, Whataburger’s convenient app includes order-ahead options, so this convenient bowl is ready to roll when you are," Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rich Scheffler said in a press release. The Breakfast Bowl is only available from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. for a limited time.