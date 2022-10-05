This Texas City Is Getting Another Whataburger

Good news, San Angelo — you're getting another Whataburger (if the permit goes through, of course)!

The beloved burger chain has been issued a permit for a $2.8 million dollar building at 5855 Sherwood Way, in front of the new Kohl's in Southwest San Angelo, according to San Angelo LIVE. The permit is currently pending; should it be approved, this would be the city's fourth Whataburger. The other three locations are at 19th and N. Bryant, Knickerbocker and Southland, and Sherwood and Alexander.

In more Whataburger news, the Texas-based chain announced this week the addition of two new menu items. Introducing the Whataburger Breakfast Bowl, a biscuit, gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage in a perfectly-sized bowl. Also new on the menu is the White Chocolate Raspberry Shake. This creamy treat is made with a vanilla shake base plus a combination of white chocolate and raspberry flavors. Both items are available for a limited time, so be sure to try them before they're gone!