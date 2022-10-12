Body Believed To Be Woman Missing For 2 Months Located

Human remains believed to be Jolissa Fuentes, a California woman who was reported missing two months prior, were found Tuesday (October 11) at the site of a wrecked car believed to have driven off a cliff.

“We wish that we had better news,” Selma, California, Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said at a news conference via NBC News, adding, “I wish that we could have brought Ms. Fuentes home.”

Searchers located the wreckage of Fuentes' car and a body, as well as a woman's possessions, in a ravine near Pine Flat Lake in the Sierra Nevada foothills of eastern Fresno County.

Tire tracks that ran through vegetation and off of a cliff led the rescue team to the site where responders needed to rappel down to reach the destruction, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office confirmed via NBC News.