Davante Adams Charged In Relation To 'MNF' Postgame Shove

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault in relation to an incident involving a credentialed worker after the Raiders' Monday Night Football loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

A Kansas City (Missouri) Municipal Court citation obtained by NFL.com on Wednesday (October 12) states that Adams "did, by an intentional, overt act, inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact" to the worker when he shoved him to the ground with both hands, "causing whiplash and head ache," as well as a possible concussion.

On Tuesday (October 11), the victim filed a police report against Adams in relation to the incident, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The police report states that the photographer "was pushed to the ground causing injury" and "made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police."