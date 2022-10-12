Davante Adams Charged In Relation To 'MNF' Postgame Shove
By Jason Hall
October 12, 2022
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault in relation to an incident involving a credentialed worker after the Raiders' Monday Night Football loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
A Kansas City (Missouri) Municipal Court citation obtained by NFL.com on Wednesday (October 12) states that Adams "did, by an intentional, overt act, inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact" to the worker when he shoved him to the ground with both hands, "causing whiplash and head ache," as well as a possible concussion.
On Tuesday (October 11), the victim filed a police report against Adams in relation to the incident, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
The police report states that the photographer "was pushed to the ground causing injury" and "made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police."
From the Kansas City Police Department on the police report filed by a photographer against #Raiders WR Davante Adams, alleging assault: “The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening.” pic.twitter.com/kMsCkj2tRs— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022
Police said "the injuries are preliminary thought to be non-life threatening" and the incident is under investigation by the Kansas City Police Assault Unit, who will then work with the "city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges."
Pelissero had previously reported that "the league is reviewing the situation" involving Adams on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.
#Raiders WR Davante Adams is facing NFL discipline — and potentially even a suspension — for shoving a man to the ground after Monday night’s loss to the #Chiefs, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022
The league is reviewing the situation. Adams apologized through the media and again on Twitter.
Adams, whose would-be first down catch on the Raiders' final drive was reversed after being reviewed by officials, appeared to let out his frustration on a production crew member in his path while walking off the field after the Raiders failed to convert on the following fourth down play and the Chiefs kneeled the ball before time expired.
Davante Adams shoved someone leaving the field pic.twitter.com/3W5OAi7Dal— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 11, 2022
"Before I answer anything else, I want to apologize to the guy — some guy running off the field, and he ran, jumped in front of me when we're coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him and I think he ended up on the ground," Adams told reporters after the game via Yahoo Sports. "I wanted to say sorry to him for that. That was frustration mixed with him running, literally running in front of me, and I shouldn't have responded that way. But that's how I initially responded so I want to apologize to him for that."
Davante's apology pic.twitter.com/faxtXMa8cQ— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 11, 2022
Adams also apologized for his behavior in a post shared on his verified Twitter account.
Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.— Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022
"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game," Adams said. "Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."
Adams finished Monday's game with a season best 124 yards and two touchdowns on three receptions.
The All-Pro wide receiver is scheduled to appear in court on November 10, 2022.