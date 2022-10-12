Draymond Green's Status With Warriors Determined

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team on Thursday (October 13), head coach Steve Kerr announced Tuesday (October 11) night following the Warriors' preseason victory against the Portland Trail Blazers via ESPN.

Green has been away from the Warriors since an incident in which he punched teammate Jordan Poole during practice last Wednesday (October 5). Kerr confirmed that Green was fined, but not suspended, though it was considered as a possible course of action.

"This is the biggest crisis that we've had since I've been the coach here," Kerr said via ESPN. "It's really serious stuff. We're not perfect. ... But we're going to lean on the experience that we have together and trust that this is the best decision for our team. We have a lot of work to do. All of us."

Kerr said Green is expected to play in the Warriors' final preseason game on Friday (October 14) against the Denver Nuggets and be available for the team's regular season opener on October 18.

The coach also confirmed that Poole was among several Warriors players -- also including star point guard Stephen Curry -- who were consulted regarding the decision-making process in relation to Green's status.

Footage of Green punching Poole during a Warriors practice was obtained and shared by TMZ Sports last Friday (October 7).