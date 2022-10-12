Gunshot Fired Into Toilet Sends Cary High School Into Lockdown

Cary High School was placed under lockdown procedures on Wednesday (October 12) after a gunshot was reportedly fired in a bathroom on campus.

The Cary Police Department confirmed that a shot was fired on campus around 11:30 a.m. with officers responding to the scene shortly after, per WRAL. When they arrived, they found damage in one of the school's bathroom that indicated a gunshot was fired into a toilet. No students or staff were injured in the incident.

As a precaution, the school was placed on a Code Red lockdown as officers investigated the incident. Officers conducted a sweep of the campus to located any potential weapon and to gather any evidence. Police reportedly questioned a 14-year-old student at the school, but they have not been arrested and aren't in custody.

Senior student Briana Loesten said the school day started as normal before she and other students were told to lockdown.

"Usually, it's just a short drill," she said. "They never tell you when it is actually a drill."

The lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m. Wednesday and classes were allowed to resume as the school went back to normal operations. While classes did not dismiss early, concerned parents were allowed to pick up their students early.

Parent Jacquelyn Little said the news of the lockdown "made my heart drop."

"Anything could have happened," Little said. "You think everyday kids are going to school, they aren't expecting to go through these situations. It's mind-blowing."

As of 3 p.m., no additional information has been released. Anyone with information concerning the incident is encouraged to call Cary Police at 919-469-4012.