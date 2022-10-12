Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

October 12, 2022

Capitol Hill Neighborhood, Denver
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.

According to the website, the most affordable place to live in Colorado is La Junta! This city is home to nearly 7,000 people, and there's a lot to like about it:

"La Junta may not have any big cities around, but you’d be surprised how much great stuff there is to do here. History buffs have Bent’s Old Fort and the Koshare Indian Museum, while hikers can choose between Picket Wire Canyonlands and the exquisite Vogel Canyon. Note that all of the above activities are pretty cheap, but that’s just the start of your savings in La Junta. The median rent here is a crazy low 635, the lowest anywhere in Colorado. The median home price in La Junta is also the second lowest statewide, with a typical house selling for $94,800. The overall cost of living score in La Junta is 84, compared to the national average of 100 and Colorado’s average of 110. If you want a high quality of life for an unbeatable price, La Junta might just be your jam."

Here are the Top 10 cheapest places to live in the Centennial State:

  1. La Junta
  2. Brush
  3. Craig
  4. Eaton
  5. Lamar
  6. John
  7. Severance
  8. Fort Morgan
  9. Pueblo
  10. Fort Lupton

Check out the full report on HomeSnacks.

