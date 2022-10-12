Jamie Foxx Denied Entry At Cardi B's Birthday Party Due To Large Entourage

"No, we not good," Foxx said according to TMZ. "Nah n***a, it's all good! I love you, but it was too much."



Sources at the party told the outlet that Foxx arrived late to the party and had 10 people in his entourage. The organizers reportedly didn't know that he was coming and didn't have a section for him. Once he realized there was no space for him, Foxx left with his crew. He apparently handled the situation well and left without issue. Foxx has not addressed the issue himself.



Inside the cabaret-themed party, Cardi B rocked a lavish, red flapper outfit that resembled a Carnival costume. With Offset by her side, they were greeted by burlesque dancers. The start-studded guest list included her sister Hennessy Carolina, GloRilla, Ice Spice, O.T. Genasis, Chance the Rapper, Tyga, Wale, Tiffany Haddish, DDG, Chloe & Halle Bailey, Shenseea, YG and more.



See what Cardi B looked like on her 30th birthday below.