Jamie Foxx Denied Entry At Cardi B's Birthday Party Due To Large Entourage
By Tony M. Centeno
October 12, 2022
Jamie Foxx was reportedly denied entry into Cardi B's birthday celebration in Los Angeles.
On Wednesday, October 12, TMZ reported that the Day Shift star wasn't allowed into Bardi's party due the amount of guests he had with him. Foxx pulled up to Poppy Nightclub in a white Rolls-Royce with his crew. Not long after he arrived, the actor-singer was spotted walking back to his car after the doorman turned him and his crew away. The doorman clearly realized he made a mistake because he reportedly ran back to Foxx and granted him access, but it was too late.
"No, we not good," Foxx said according to TMZ. "Nah n***a, it's all good! I love you, but it was too much."
Sources at the party told the outlet that Foxx arrived late to the party and had 10 people in his entourage. The organizers reportedly didn't know that he was coming and didn't have a section for him. Once he realized there was no space for him, Foxx left with his crew. He apparently handled the situation well and left without issue. Foxx has not addressed the issue himself.
Inside the cabaret-themed party, Cardi B rocked a lavish, red flapper outfit that resembled a Carnival costume. With Offset by her side, they were greeted by burlesque dancers. The start-studded guest list included her sister Hennessy Carolina, GloRilla, Ice Spice, O.T. Genasis, Chance the Rapper, Tyga, Wale, Tiffany Haddish, DDG, Chloe & Halle Bailey, Shenseea, YG and more.
See what Cardi B looked like on her 30th birthday below.