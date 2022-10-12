Kelly Clarkson Teams Up With Sam Smith For Powerful 'Breakaway' Duet

By Sarah Tate

October 12, 2022

Photo: NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson's hit song "Breakaway" has been a fan favorite since it was released it 2004, but it recently got a powerful update when she teamed up with Sam Smith for a duet of the classic.

During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol alum teamed up with the "Unholy" singer for her famous Kellyoke segment, which sees the host covering hits from artists like Blake Shelton, Maren Morris and Britney Spears. She switched things up by taking on one of her own hits, but added Smith into the mix to give their own version of the track.

Wearing a red button down shirt covered in white hearts, Smith sweetly sang along to the song's second verse before belting out the chorus alongside Clarkson who expertly added in harmonies that made fans call the performance "gorgeous."

Check out the video below to see the entire performance.

Though Smith's take on Clarkson's hit song was definitely noteworthy, they also stopped by to chat with Clarkson where they revealed fellow British singer-songwriter and longtime friend Ed Sheeran recently sent them a massive and hilariously NSFW statue.

"I thought it was a joke," Smith said, adding that the statue is so big that "I have to get it craned into my house."

