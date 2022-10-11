Ed Sheeran Gifted Sam Smith A Massive NSFW Statue

Sam Smith revealed that they got an interesting gift from fellow singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. During their appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Smith talked about the massive NSFW (Not Safe For Work) present Sheeran recently sent them.

"It's actually wild. I thought it was a joke," Smith said during Tuesday's (October 11th) episode. "It's a six-foot-two marble penis. It's two tons. I have to get it craned into my house." Clarkson thought the gift was hilarious and wanted to know more. "In your foyer? Like, what's going to happen?" To which Smith replied, "Well, I want to turn it into a fountain, which I think will be hard to do."