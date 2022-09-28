Watch Lizzo Play James Madison's 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute

Lizzo just made history by becoming the first and only person to ever play the fourth US president James Madison's crystal flute. It all started when Library Of Congress rep Carla Hayden hit up Lizzo on Twitter to offer her the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"The @librarycongress has the largest flute collection in the world with more than 1,800. It incl Pres James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute," she wrote on September 23rd. "@lizzo we would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week. Like your song they are “Good as hell."

A day later, as Lizzo prepared to take her The Special Tour to Washington's Capitol One Arena on September 27th, she confirmed she was down to show off her flute skills on the historic instrument. "I'm coming Carla," she replied. "And I'm playin that crystal flute!"

During her show last night, reps from the Library Of Congress came out on stage to present Lizzo with the crystal flute. Video from the show shows Lizzo carefully holding the delicate flute and playing a few beautiful notes, even doing her signature trills while twerking. After gingerly returning the flute to the rep, Lizzo ran back to the make to excitedly say, "B---h, I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s! We just made history tonight! Thank you to the Library Of Congress for preserving our history, and thank you to history for being cool! History is freaking cool, you guys!”

Check out the amazing moment below!