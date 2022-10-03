WATCH: Lizzo Hilariously FaceTimes A Fan's Ex Live On Stage

The crowd at Madison Square Garden erupted into cheers as Lizzo pointed the phone toward them and laughed. "He looks mad as hell," she laughed before singing to the man, "Looking mad as hell" to the tune of her hit 2016 song "Good as Hell."

After getting an incoherent response from him, Lizzo then asked, "Can you shake your a---?" The crowd started to boo the man on the FaceTime call when he took a while to respond and eventually started chanting "shake your a--!" Lizzo then turned to Brittany in the crowd and advised, "If he won't shake his a--, break up, girl."

The camera at the show then cuts back to the man on the phone but what he does next can't be seen because there's a glare on the screen. It doesn't really matter though because Lizzo then shouts, "You took too long, b---h. Bye!" before hanging up.

The hilarious interaction took place on Sunday, October 2nd, during the first of Lizzo's two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York on her The Special Tour.