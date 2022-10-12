Major Airline To Open Exclusive $250 Million Hotel In Texas

American Airlines is gearing up to open a hotel and conference center in Fort Worth, but it's not open to the public.

The $250 million employee-only hotel marks the newest addition to American Airlines' Fort Worth headquarters campus expansion, according to Chron. The project, called Skyview 6, will replace the current flight attendant hotel which was built over 60 years ago. The hotel, which will be located miles south of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, will serve as a "vital meeting, resting and socializing hub" to any American Airlines employees.

"Each year, thousands of team members from across the operation come to campus to learn—spanning from new hire and recurrent training to team members in new roles. We're hoping to simplify team members' visiting experience by building a modern hospitality complex at the heart of our campus. A place where visiting team members can lodge, eat, socialize and work out," American Airlines said. Here's a look at just some of the amenities that will be offered at Skyview 6:

A connection to training and conference facilities on campus

10,000-square-foot ballroom

73,000-square-foot fitness center with basketball, tennis and pickleball courts

Breakfast, lunch and dinner dining options

American Airlines is planning to open Skyview 6 in early 2023. Construction began in 2019 but was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.