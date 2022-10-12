Major Update On Tua Tagovailoa's Status

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly expected to return to the field and throw during the team's practice on Wednesday (October 12), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Tagovailoa is still in concussion protocol following an injury that took place during the Dolphins' September 29 Thursday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but could be cleared ahead of Sunday's (October 16) game against the Minnesota Vikings, though he's still unexpected to play after missing practice and meetings prior to Wednesday's expected return.

Tagovailoa has reportedly consulted with four independent specialists, including a leading sports concussion neurologist and top neuropsychologist, since suffering the concussion last month.

The former University of Alabama standout added cardio and strength training regimens to his rehabilitation workouts this past weekend and is expected to throw on Wednesday in adherence with "non-contact sports-specific activity."

Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who took over in Tagovailoa's absence, is also in concussion protocol after being injured during last Sunday's (October 9) 40-17 loss to the New York Jets.

Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson threw for 155 yards and an interception on 19 of 33 passing in Bridgewater's absence.

Tagovailoa was ruled out of the Dolphins' Week 4 loss after experiencing head and neck injuries during a sack with 2:50 remaining in the second quarter, the team confirmed.

On September 27, the NFL confirmed it was reviewing whether Miami followed its league concussion protocol after Tagovailoa temporarily exited the team's win against the Buffalo Bills on September 25 for what was initially reported to be a head injury.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had previously reiterated that an independent specialist evaluated Tagovailoa on Sunday and the team complied with the NFL's protocol during his postgame press conference.

"That's why the NFL has these protocols, and there's not like every single NFL game that is played," McDaniel said via NFL.com. "There's an independent specialist that specializes in specialty brain matter, so for me, as long as I'm coaching here, I'm not going to fudge that whole situation. If there's any sort of inclination that somebody has a concussion, they go into concussion protocol; it's very strict. People don't vary or stray; we don't mess with that, we never have as long as I've been head coach, so it'd never be an issue that you guys have to worry about."

On October 1, the NFL Players Association exercised its right to fire the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing Tagovailoa to return in Week 2, ESPN reported.