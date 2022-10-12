Taylor Swift Teases Lana Del Rey Collab: 'An Honor And A Privilege'

Taylor Swift teased her upcoming collaboration with Lana Del Rey by gushing about the "Video Games" singer and giving some insight into their song "Snow On The Beach."

In a video shared to her Instagram on Tuesday (October 11), Swift praised Lana as "one of the best musical artists ever," saying that she is grateful to have tapped her for a collab on her upcoming album Midnights, saying, "The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege," per Billboard.

"'Snow on the Beach' featuring Lana Del Rey is track four on Midnights and I cannot get through that sentence without grinning because I am such a massive fan of Lana Del Rey," she said.

Swift detailed the inspiration behind the track, saying that it's about "falling in love with someone at the same time as they're falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel... at the same moment."

She added that kind of love has you questioning if it's even real or just a dream, "Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach."